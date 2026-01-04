Featured Videos
Global sport reopens doors to Russia | Ukraine This Week
In the first episode of Ukraine This Week in 2026, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur examines how international sports federations are gradually rolling back bans on Russian and Belarusian athletes as the Olympic year begins.
Inside the Battle of the Dnipro River
Kellogg's daughter on why Trump hasn't ended Russia's war
Ukraine This Year: a year of stalled peace and escalating war
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.