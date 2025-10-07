Featured Videos
Europe believes Russia responsible for drone sightings, Dutch PM says
The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York speaks with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof about Europe’s security and dependence on U.S. support within NATO to deter Russian aggression.
Ukraine's nuclear plants at risk, Russian drones in Europe | Ukraine This Week
Inside Ukraine's fight to stop Russia near Kupiansk as war evolves
EU must stop issuing visas to Russians, Latvian foreign minister says
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.