EU official on Europe’s preparation for war with Russia
The Kyiv Independent’s Oleksiy Sorokin sits down with Andrius Kubilius, the European Commissioner for Defense Industry and Space, to discuss Europe’s readiness to confront Russia, including its ReArm program, and the future of European security.
Exclusive: Boris Johnson calls for NATO troops in Ukraine
Russia tests NATO defenses | Ukraine This Week
Tarot, cows, and village secrets | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 3
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.