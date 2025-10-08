Featured Videos
Estonian defense minister on NATO’s response to Russian threats
- V
The Kyiv Independent’s Tim Zadorozhnyy sits down with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum to discuss Russia’s provocations in European airspace, hybrid threats in the Baltic, and NATO’s response.
Estonian defense minister on NATO’s response to Russian threats
Europe believes Russia responsible for drone sightings, Dutch PM says
Ukraine's nuclear plants at risk, Russian drones in Europe | Ukraine This Week
Inside Ukraine's fight to stop Russia near Kupiansk as war evolves
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.