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Dutch Prime Minister on building up Europe’s defenses

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Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on why Europe should learn from Ukraine's battlefield innovation, Kyiv's future in NATO, the prospects for peace negotiations with Russia, and Europe's evolving relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
Dutch Prime Minister on building up Europe’s defenses

Dutch Prime Minister on building up Europe’s defenses

Will Ukraine cut off Crimea? | Ukraine This Week

Will Ukraine cut off Crimea? | Ukraine This Week

POWs on why Russians still volunteer to fight in Ukraine

POWs on why Russians still volunteer to fight in Ukraine

Battle-tested, contest ready: Inside Ukraine's drone competition

Battle-tested, contest ready: Inside Ukraine's drone competition

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Why this prominent Ukrainian female writer voluntarily joined the army
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Why this prominent Ukrainian female writer voluntarily joined the army

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Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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