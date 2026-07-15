Featured Videos
Dutch Prime Minister on building up Europe’s defenses
Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on why Europe should learn from Ukraine's battlefield innovation, Kyiv's future in NATO, the prospects for peace negotiations with Russia, and Europe's evolving relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
Dutch Prime Minister on building up Europe’s defenses
Will Ukraine cut off Crimea? | Ukraine This Week
POWs on why Russians still volunteer to fight in Ukraine
Battle-tested, contest ready: Inside Ukraine's drone competition
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.