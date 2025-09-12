Featured Videos
Can Ukraine’s oil strikes shift Russia's war?
Ukraine is striking oil refineries deep inside Russia — but it’s not really the oil they’re after. The Kyiv Independent’s Dominic Culverwell explains how Ukraine’s drone campaign targets the high-tech equipment Russia cannot easily replace under sanctions.
Is Poland ready for war with Russia?
China backs Russia as Trump's peace talks stall | Ukraine This Week
First taste of Ukrainian village life | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep. 2
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.