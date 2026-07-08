KI short logo

Featured Videos

Battle-tested, contest ready: Inside Ukraine's drone competition

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
The Kyiv Independent's Kateryna Hodunova and Nick Allard attended Wild Drones, a unique event that brought together active-duty Ukrainian military drone pilots to test the skills they use in combat.
Battle-tested, contest ready: Inside Ukraine's drone competition

Battle-tested, contest ready: Inside Ukraine's drone competition

How adult content could help Ukraine's war effort | Ukraine This Week

How adult content could help Ukraine's war effort | Ukraine This Week

How European machinery helped build Russia's deadly missiles

How European machinery helped build Russia's deadly missiles

Why this prominent Ukrainian female writer voluntarily joined the army

Why this prominent Ukrainian female writer voluntarily joined the army

Report

Interview

Why this prominent Ukrainian female writer voluntarily joined the army
Video

Why this prominent Ukrainian female writer voluntarily joined the army

  • Avatar

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks