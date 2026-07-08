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Battle-tested, contest ready: Inside Ukraine's drone competition
The Kyiv Independent's Kateryna Hodunova and Nick Allard attended Wild Drones, a unique event that brought together active-duty Ukrainian military drone pilots to test the skills they use in combat.
Battle-tested, contest ready: Inside Ukraine's drone competition
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Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.