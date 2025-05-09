Featured Videos
A day with Ukraine’s rescuers under Russian fire
The Kyiv Independent’s contributor Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke spent a day with a mobile team from the State Emergency Service in Nikopol in the south of Ukraine as they responded to relentless drone, artillery, and mortar strikes from Russian forces just across the Dnipro River. Nikopol is located across from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Enerhodar.
What Putin won’t tell you about Russia’s ‘Victory Day’
How Putin weaponized WW2 and Victory Day, historian explains
Tortured journalist and Russia’s intensified assaults | Ukraine This Week
One night with 3rd Assault Brigade medics in a new age of war
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.