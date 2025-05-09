KI short logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us

Featured Videos

A day with Ukraine’s rescuers under Russian fire

  • Avatar
The Kyiv Independent’s contributor Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke spent a day with a mobile team from the State Emergency Service in Nikopol in the south of Ukraine as they responded to relentless drone, artillery, and mortar strikes from Russian forces just across the Dnipro River. Nikopol is located across from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Enerhodar.
What Putin won’t tell you about Russia’s ‘Victory Day’

What Putin won’t tell you about Russia’s ‘Victory Day’

How Putin weaponized WW2 and Victory Day, historian explains

How Putin weaponized WW2 and Victory Day, historian explains

Tortured journalist and Russia’s intensified assaults | Ukraine This Week

Tortured journalist and Russia’s intensified assaults | Ukraine This Week

One night with 3rd Assault Brigade medics in a new age of war

One night with 3rd Assault Brigade medics in a new age of war

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine
Video

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine

  • Avatar
Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

  • Avatar
Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

  • Avatar

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks