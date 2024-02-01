Skip to content
Video Creative Director for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a video creative director position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 50 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as the bridge between Ukraine and the world, delivering reliable news, context, and on-the-ground reporting.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Creative Leadership:

- Develop and communicate a compelling creative vision for video content aligned with organizational goals;

- Lead and inspire a team of creative professionals to achieve excellence in video production.

  • Content Strategy:

- Shape and execute comprehensive video content strategies that resonate with our target audience;

- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with broader marketing objectives.

  • Project Management:

- Efficiently manage multiple video projects from concept to completion, ensuring adherence to timelines and budgets;

- Oversee the production process, maintaining high-quality standards throughout.

  • Technical Expertise:

- Demonstrate advanced proficiency in video production techniques, including shooting, editing, and post-production;

- Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies to enhance creative capabilities.

  • Collaboration:

- Foster a collaborative and inclusive creative environment, working closely with writers, designers, and producers;

- Build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

  • Quality Control:

- Uphold rigorous quality standards in all aspects of video production, ensuring a polished and professional final product;

- Conduct thorough reviews of scripts, storyboards, and final edits.

Requirements:

  • Strong command of English language (advanced);
  • Native or fluent in Ukrainian;
  • Proven experience as a Video Creative Director or in a similar leadership role within the video production industry;
  • Strong portfolio showcasing successful and diverse video projects;
  • Advanced proficiency in video editing software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro) and other relevant tools;
  • Excellent leadership, communication, and presentation skills;
  • Demonstrated ability to manage production timelines and deliver high-quality content;
  • Organized and able to delegate and collaborate to bring together resources;
  • Understanding of Ukrainian context;
  • Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent;
  • Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally.

We offer:

  • Market-level compensation;
  • Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup;
  • Busy but flexible work schedule;
  • Swift career progression based on OKRs being hit;
  • The ability to work remotely upon agreement.

Please submit your CV, portfolio/showreel, and a cover letter detailing your suitability. The application deadline is February 15th, 11 pm EET.

Contribute your creative vision to a dynamic and rewarding work environment. Apply now and be a key player in our exciting journey.

