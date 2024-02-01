Video Creative Director for The Kyiv Independent
The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a video creative director position.
The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 50 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as the bridge between Ukraine and the world, delivering reliable news, context, and on-the-ground reporting.
Key Responsibilities:
- Creative Leadership:
- Develop and communicate a compelling creative vision for video content aligned with organizational goals;
- Lead and inspire a team of creative professionals to achieve excellence in video production.
- Content Strategy:
- Shape and execute comprehensive video content strategies that resonate with our target audience;
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with broader marketing objectives.
- Project Management:
- Efficiently manage multiple video projects from concept to completion, ensuring adherence to timelines and budgets;
- Oversee the production process, maintaining high-quality standards throughout.
- Technical Expertise:
- Demonstrate advanced proficiency in video production techniques, including shooting, editing, and post-production;
- Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies to enhance creative capabilities.
- Collaboration:
- Foster a collaborative and inclusive creative environment, working closely with writers, designers, and producers;
- Build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Quality Control:
- Uphold rigorous quality standards in all aspects of video production, ensuring a polished and professional final product;
- Conduct thorough reviews of scripts, storyboards, and final edits.
Requirements:
- Strong command of English language (advanced);
- Native or fluent in Ukrainian;
- Proven experience as a Video Creative Director or in a similar leadership role within the video production industry;
- Strong portfolio showcasing successful and diverse video projects;
- Advanced proficiency in video editing software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro) and other relevant tools;
- Excellent leadership, communication, and presentation skills;
- Demonstrated ability to manage production timelines and deliver high-quality content;
- Organized and able to delegate and collaborate to bring together resources;
- Understanding of Ukrainian context;
- Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent;
- Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally.
We offer:
- Market-level compensation;
- Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup;
- Busy but flexible work schedule;
- Swift career progression based on OKRs being hit;
- The ability to work remotely upon agreement.
Please submit your CV, portfolio/showreel, and a cover letter detailing your suitability. The application deadline is February 15th, 11 pm EET.
Contribute your creative vision to a dynamic and rewarding work environment. Apply now and be a key player in our exciting journey.