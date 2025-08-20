The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication is looking for Vertical Video Creator.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 75 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



This Vertical Video Creator blends technical capabilities with artistic vision to create visual stories that inform our Social Media audience about all things Ukraine — its current events, its culture, its history and more.



Key Responsibilities:

We are looking for a proactive and ambitious person to create vertical video content for our social media platforms (Instagram Reels, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, etc.). Familiarity with these platforms is essential;

The candidate will need to be able to write for video products in a timely manner, in English language, as well as appear on camera;

The candidate will be producing daily vertical videos, often featuring themself, as well as adapt our longer videos to be suitable for social media (9:16 aspect ratio);

While we are a serious news brand, this platform affords creativity and novelty in producing daily coverage that is engaging for the social media audience;

Ability to collaborate with creative teams to conceive, create and deliver visually compelling narratives and stories.

Requirements:

Strong command of English and Ukrainian languages;

Good news judgment and understanding of journalism ethics. We are a news organization, and we need our social media to reflect that, so the right tone of voice is the key;

We are looking for a person who is based in KYIV since our presence in Ukraine’s capital is one of our key advantages among other international media;

Basic knowledge of camera operation, audio recording, and lighting is a MUST;

Strong proficiency in video editing (CapCut, Premiere Pro, FCPX etc.). Familiarity with Adobe Creative Cloud is preferred;

Work closely with Head of Social Media to understand trending topics and deliver content that meets creative expectations;

Manage time effectively to meet project deadlines, prioritizing tasks based on project needs and timelines.

We offer:

Lots of opportunities to show off your skills to a global audience and explain to them why things that happen in Ukraine are crucial for the future of Europe and the world;

A young and ambitious team that will support you and inspire you;

Minimal bureaucracy, quick growth, quick implementation of changes to process when needed;

Market-level salary.

Please submit your CV, portfolio/showreel, and a cover letter detailing your suitability.Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent.



If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

