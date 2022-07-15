Operations Director for Global Communities Humanitarian Assistance Project in Ukraine

Global Communities is seeking a qualified and experienced Operations Director for its Humanitarian Assistance Project in Ukraine. Global Communities is responding to the crisis in Ukraine, delivering humanitarian, recovery, and development assistance through a community-led response. Global Communities’ response is designed with the goal of saving lives, reducing suffering, and addressing urgent needs while supporting communities to lead their own response and prepare for recovery.





ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Operations Director will support the Country Director and the Program Director in overseeing daily programmatic and administrative operations at the Global Communities Ukraine office and associated field offices. They will supervise all operations, logistics, and procurement staff and ensure that all day-to-day programming activities across the Ukraine country portfolio are adequately supported. The Operations Director ensures compliance with all donor regulations and Global Communities' policies and supports the efficient delivery of humanitarian and development programming in Ukraine.





SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES:

Leadership, Management, Coordination

Grow and lead a high-performing team of operations, procurement, and logistics professionals, ensuring a customer-service approach to functional support delivery.

Provide training and mentoring to local staff and local partner organizations on effective and compliant operations, logistics, and procurement to support efficient delivery of humanitarian and development programming

Ensure governing policies and best practices in Operations are followed and adhered to and that the Operations department coordinates well internally and with all other GC departments.

Support and strengthen country office procedures and policies as necessary for the effective management of the supply chain, vehicle fleets, communication systems, procurement, and logistics components of theprogram.

Ensure policies and procedures meet the needs of both emergency and development programming, adapting approaches as the context changes and Global Communities’ portfolio of response and recovery activities grows.

In collaboration with program teams, coordinate all field-based procurement and logistics in support of active programming, including supply chains, and vehicle movements.

Procurement

Oversee entire procurement processes, including the oversight and effective management of drafting and/or reviewing RFPs and RFQs, conducting bid analyses and evaluations, drafting procurement contracts, and reviewing contract deliverables.

Ensure the maintenance of accurate and complete files of procurement documentation.

Review all procurement processes and actions for compliance with donor rules and regulations, as well as Global Communities' policies.

Ensure all procurements are well planned, tracked and fairly priced.

Maintain and conduct regular review of the Procurement SOP ensuring its compliance with the FFAM (Field Finance and Admin Manual), donor rules and regulations and local laws/ norms in Ukraine.

Support local partners in development and adherence to appropriate procurement policies and SOPs; advise partners on procurement best practices.

Logistics

Oversee logistics processes to procure, store and distribute stock, supplies and services for the timely delivery of project objectives.

Manage the tracking of all supplies, equipment, and materiel in transit, through its receipt, storage, and onward distribution.

Manage and share pipeline and supply chain information, ensuring that program staff are well informed and well prepared for incoming goods and materiel. Ensure timely reporting on stock status to help program staff with planning of stock replenishment.

Oversee all matters and logistics relating to vehicle transport and fuel management, to ensure all vehicles are insured, managed correctly, being driven safely, maintained appropriately, damages are reported, and ensure that vehicle equipment (tools, communications, etc.) are complete and serviceable; and that usage of fuel is correctly managed, logged and recorded.

Oversee all asset management, tracking and reporting for the Ukraine portfolio.

Project Support

Contribute to work plans, reporting, and other relevant program deliverables as required.

Collaborate closely with other functional support team leaders, including finance, HR/Admin, safety and access, to contribute to seamless support to program activities and coherent capacity development of partner organizations.

All other duties as assigned.

Promote a culture of excellence, inclusion, learning, support, diversity and innovation.

Visit project locations and partner activities in Ukraine as required for appropriate oversight and representation with up to 50% travel within Ukraine.

Supervision responsibilities.





KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Proven ability to work in a fast paced, demanding environment, often working under pressure in insecure environments.

Ability to process information and synthesize for key decision- makers.

Knowledge of partnership management best practices, including working with local NGOs, CSOs or national response mechanisms.

Strong cross cultural communication skills.

Excellent oral and written communication skills, coordination skills, analytic skills, interpersonal skills, team management skills.

Knowledge of humanitarian response coordination architecture, mechanisms and standards.

Demonstrated understanding of and adherence to humanitarian principles.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively, both independently and in a team environment, in an atmosphere of multiple projects, shifting priorities, and deadline pressures.





REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Undergraduate degree and a minimum of eight years of related work experience or a minimum of 12 years of related work experience.

A minimum of six years of international humanitarian experience, including at least 4 years specifically focused on operations, procurement and logistics.

At least 4 years’ experience in a management role and 3 years of experience working in emergency, conflict, post-conflict, or post-disaster settings.

At least 4 years of experience in a senior leadership capacity in an international post.

Prior experience working on USAID (incl BHA), UN or other donor funded programs preferred.

Prior experience in Europe, and specifically Ukraine desirable.

Demonstrated experience managing large teams and utilizing coaching and mentorship techniques preferred.

Strong analytical skills, including ability to gather and analyze information and develop recommendations for action.

Demonstrated ability to think strategically as well as create and implement effective processes, tools, systems and policies.

Fluency in English, working knowledge Ukrainian or Russian desirable.

A passion for the mission and values of Global Communities, and a commitment to equity and justice.





Interested candidates are asked to send CVs and Cover letters to UkraineHR@globalcommunities.org by COB July 25, 2022 indicating position title in the subject line.



