Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Investigative journalist/junior reporter

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for an investigative journalist/junior reporter.


The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of 37 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine. 


Responsibilities:

  • Searching for information in registers and databases;
  • Searching for information in social media;
  • Working with large volumes of data and documents;
  • Photo and video verification;
  • Working as a team with a senior reporter


Requirements:

  • Have experience in journalistic investigations;
  • Have skills of working with Ukrainian and foreign registers;
  • Have skills of photo and video verification using special tools and programs;
  • Tracking new information search and verification tools;
  • Devotion to the values of independent journalism;
  • Being based in Kyiv;
  • English language proficiency (B2 or higher)


We offer:

  • market-level compensation;
  • working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;
  • busy but flexible work schedule;


Please submit your CV and motivation letter to jobs@kyivindependent.com. Put “Investigative journalist/Junior reporter” in the subject line of the email. The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.

 

Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.

