The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for an investigative journalist/junior reporter.





The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of 37 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.





Responsibilities:

Searching for information in registers and databases;

Searching for information in social media;

Working with large volumes of data and documents;

Photo and video verification;

Working as a team with a senior reporter





Requirements:

Have experience in journalistic investigations;

Have skills of working with Ukrainian and foreign registers;

Have skills of photo and video verification using special tools and programs;

Tracking new information search and verification tools;

Devotion to the values of independent journalism;

Being based in Kyiv;

English language proficiency (B2 or higher)





We offer:

market-level compensation;

working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;

busy but flexible work schedule;





Please submit your CV and motivation letter to jobs@kyivindependent.com. Put “Investigative journalist/Junior reporter” in the subject line of the email. The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.

Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.