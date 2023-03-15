The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for an investigative journalist/junior reporter.
The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of 37 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.
Responsibilities:
- Searching for information in registers and databases;
- Searching for information in social media;
- Working with large volumes of data and documents;
- Photo and video verification;
- Working as a team with a senior reporter
Requirements:
- Have experience in journalistic investigations;
- Have skills of working with Ukrainian and foreign registers;
- Have skills of photo and video verification using special tools and programs;
- Tracking new information search and verification tools;
- Devotion to the values of independent journalism;
- Being based in Kyiv;
- English language proficiency (B2 or higher)
We offer:
- market-level compensation;
- working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;
- busy but flexible work schedule;
Please submit your CV and motivation letter to jobs@kyivindependent.com. Put “Investigative journalist/Junior reporter” in the subject line of the email. The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.
Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.