EU law experts to join Association4U project

Job title: Expert in EU law

Company: Association4U team

About us

Association4U is an EU-financed project providing European integration expertise to the government and parliament of Ukraine. We bring together a wide range of Ukrainian and international specialists, primarily in EU law, who work hand in hand with the government and parliament counterparts and civil servants daily.

On June 23, the European Council granted Ukraine the status of a candidate for accession to the EU. It is a milestone for a new wave of reforms and positive changes in almost all branches of the economic and social life of the country. Accordingly, the Association4U project is expanding the group of Ukrainian specialists in several EU law fields to work with the Governmental Office of Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration on this challenging agenda.

Your role

Being a member of a wider group of our legal experts, you will be the primary knowledge holder, process manager and EU law expert in one or several areas of specialization. In this role, you will be responsible for:

Undertaking a legal gap analysis of Ukrainian law vis-à-vis the EU acquis;

Doing EU law compliance checks of Ukrainian draft legislation and legislation;

Planning, monitoring, and reporting legal approximation with the EU and related activities;

Communicating and coordinating with EU law and other experts in ministries, other government institutions and specialized international projects;

Developing and maintaining a network of stakeholders within and outside public administration, communicating with them regularly;

Performing various analytical tasks such as research, preparing opinions and policy notes.

Being part of the Association4U project, your position will be full-time embedded in the team of civil servants and other experts working in the center of government (Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Governmental Office of Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration). You will be expected to work as one team with them and contribute your knowledge, motivation, and energy.

You will be encouraged to join the civil service in the future in the field of the EU integration.

You are expected to be based in Kyiv or be able to commute to central offices if need be. There will also be some remote work.

As an EU law expert, you either already specialize or need to be ready to specialize in one or several of the following fields of EU law: free movement of goods and customs union; freedom to provide services; financial services; agriculture; transport; energy; social policy; environment and climate; intellectual property; consumer protection; competition and state aid; justice and home affairs.

We offer you a unique opportunity to be part of the team helping Ukraine to become an EU member state. You will work in a dynamic and agile team of Ukrainian and international experts in real public administration and government environments, in the very decision-making center of the government. Your work will directly contribute to Ukraine's progress. If you are looking for a career in EU law-related areas or a career path in public administration, and if you are open to a plethora of on-the-job learning and development, this job is a perfect opportunity for you.

Requirements

If you consider joining us, we will require you to have:

University Degree in law, Master’s degree will be an asset. Degrees in other areas, such as public administration, economics, business administration, or similar, will also be considered;

Excellent ability of analysing verbal information and formulating your thoughts in writing;

Strong communication, relating and organizational skills;

Excellent communication and writing skills in Ukrainian;

Excellent communication and writing skills in English. Upper Intermediate (B2 level) language skills are minimum for senior positions. Lower-level language proficiency will be accepted only in junior roles;

A particular advantage is knowledge of French.

In terms of your experience, we require:

Minimum 7 years of general experience in legislative and policy-making and/or legal advice and/or legal research in Ukraine (legal drafting, legal enforcement, regulatory analysis, compliance checks, policy implementation, policy evaluation, academic research etc.) for senior positions;

At least 5 years of professional experience relevant to EU law for senior positions;

Candidates with less than the years of experience mentioned above will be considered for junior positions;

Knowledge of the EU acquis in one or more fields mentioned above;

Experience in drafting legal or procedural documents would be an asset.

How to apply

To apply for the position, please prepare and submit the documents as per the instruction below.

Please prepare your CV using a template, which can be downloaded here . Please fill in and submit an application form .

. Please fill in and submit an . Please note that to complete your application, you will need to provide links to Google docs of your CV in the format of the template and a motivation letter.

Before the final interview, you will be required to provide us also with electronic (PDF) copies of diplomas and language certificates (if any).

The final date for accepting applications is Sept. 30. However, applications will be reviewed in the sequence of submission.

Only candidates matching the requirements outlined above will be contacted for further consideration.