Commercial editor for the Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s main English-language publication, is looking for a commercial editor. This can be a part-time or a full-time position.

The Kyiv Independent was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, and media consultancy company Jnomics. Publishing in English, we serve as the world’s window into Ukraine and Ukraine’s voice in the world. Today we are a team of 34 people, with most based in Kyiv.

Responsibilities:

Editing commercial content for the Kyiv Independent and preparing commercial stories for publishing on the website;

Providing guidance to commercial writers as they develop stories;

Suggesting and finding heroes for commercial stories;

Generating ideas for native content production in different formats (including text, photo, video and audio) based on the client’s brief;

Communicating with clients and partners;

Uploading commercial content to the website;

Requirements:

Strong command of English language (fluent or native);

Native or strong command of Ukrainian language (enough to read and understand news, as well as understand a statement delivered in a video/audio form);

Full understanding of Western news style in terms of language and story structure;

Experience in a similar role (commercial or editorial) would be considered an advantage;

Good understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;

Ability to work under tight deadlines and with rigorous accuracy;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members, external subcontractors and commercial partners of the Kyiv Independent;

Devotion to the values of independent journalism and understanding of the importance of commercial revenues for media sustainability;

Being based in Kyiv isn’t necessary but would be considered an advantage.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup;

The ability to work remotely upon agreement;

Flexible work schedule;

Consistent mentoring;

Work with top Ukrainian and foreign companies.