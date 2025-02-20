US objects to 'Russian aggression' language in G7 statement, straining unity on Ukraine, FT reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States is opposing the use of the term "Russian aggression" in a planned G7 statement marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, creating tensions among allied nations, an official familiar with the matter told the Financial Times (FT).

Traditionally, G7 leaders issue a joint declaration on Feb. 24 reaffirming their support for Ukraine, but U.S. envoys have objected to language that explicitly blames Russia, according to Western officials.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s participation in the virtual G7 summit has not yet been confirmed, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced she will not take part.

"We are adamant that there must be a distinction made between Russia and Ukraine. They are not the same," the official told the Financial Times. "The Americans are blocking that language, but we are still working on it and hopeful of an agreement."

The shift in U.S. rhetoric follows statements from President Donald Trump, who has blamed Ukraine for the war, accused Zelensky of acting like a "dictator," and suggested that Russia should be invited back into the G7.

Trump has also engaged directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, authorizing bilateral talks aimed at ending the war. These moves have alarmed Ukraine and European allies, who see them as a departure from Washington’s previous firm stance against Russian military actions. The U.S. State Department has increasingly used the phrase "Ukraine conflict" instead of referring to Russian aggression, signaling a broader policy shift.

Adding to tensions, a scheduled news conference between Zelensky and Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, was canceled at Washington’s request. While Zelensky described his discussions with Kellogg as constructive and detailed, the cancellation reinforced concerns about the changing U.S. approach.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz escalated criticism of Kyiv, saying Trump was frustrated with Zelenskyy’s perceived lack of gratitude for US support. Waltz also suggested Ukraine should reopen talks on a critical minerals deal, after Trump claimed the US was owed $500 billion worth of Ukrainian resources in exchange for military aid.

In the US, Republican leaders have signaled growing reluctance to approve additional funding for Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that there is "no appetite" for another aid package, adding that the conflict must be brought to an end.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, a key Trump ally, echoed the U.S. president’s criticisms of Zelensky, falsely claiming that he is unpopular in Ukraine and has avoided holding elections. However, polling by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology contradicts this, showing Zelensky’s approval rating at 57%, an increase from 52% in December.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to meet Trump in Washington to discuss Ukraine, warning that the U.S. must not appear weak in dealing with Putin. Macron defended Zelensky’s legitimacy, adding that elections are impossible under wartime conditions.

Meanwhile, Meloni’s absence from the G7 call has raised questions about how she will navigate the growing divide between Trump's administration and European leaders. While she has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, her alignment with Trump could position her as a key EU liaison with the White House in future discussions on the war.