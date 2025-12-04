Unidentified drones reported near Zelensky's arrival route in Dublin, Irish media say

Unidentified drones were reportedly spotted near the flight path of President Volodymyr Zelensky's plane as he arrived in Ireland earlier this week, Irish media said on Dec. 4.

Irish outlet The Journal reported that four unidentified “military-style” drones breached a no-fly zone and flew toward the expected route of Zelensky's aircraft as it approached Dublin Airport, citing unnamed security sources.

Separately, The Irish Times reported that an Irish Navy ship observed five drones operating near the president’s flight path off the coast by Howth, triggering what sources described as a “major security alert.”

Irish authorities introduced a temporary no-drone zone over Dublin around the time of Zelensky's visit, but have not publicly confirmed the reported incident.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian officials have reported multiple attempts to assassinate Zelensky, including an incident in the President's Office that he said resulted in fatalities in early 2022.

In May 2024, Ukraine's Security Service said it had uncovered an alleged FSB-linked network preparing an attempt on Zelensky and other senior officials, while in April 2024, Ukrainian and Polish authorities separately detained a Polish citizen accused of aiding a possible plot at Poland's Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport.



