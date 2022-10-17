Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZN: Detectives search oligarch Kolomoisky's house.

September 18, 2022 5:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
ZN news outlet reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) searched Ihor Kolomoisky's apartment and confiscated documents and an electronic device. ZN added that the search was part of the Ukranafta case, in which Kolomisky is alleged of seizing the state-owned company's property and funds worth almost 13 billion UAH. Kolomoisky said he had never heard about the searches. He also denies wrongdoing.

