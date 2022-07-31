Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: World has to label Russia as terrorist state after Olenivka attack.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 30, 2022 11:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
"It is not enough just to condemn (Russia) at the level of political rhetoric,” he said. “This is mass murder. What kind of relations can there be with terrorists after this, what kind of business can there be with such a country?” The attack on Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, killed at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners on July 29. Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack but presented no proof. Ukraine and its Western partners say that Russia organized the Olenivka attack.  

