externalZelensky: We see no signs of de-escalation by Russia

February 21, 2022 7:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
There are no signs of a de-escalation of the security situation with Russia, while about 150,000 Russian troops are stationed on Ukraine's border, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a phone call with the Slovak Prime Minister on Feb.21. "The security situation remains tense", he added. Earlier on Monday, Ukraine requested UN Security Council consultations for de-escalation.

