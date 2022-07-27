Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalZelensky urges EU to respond to Russia’s blackmail, terror.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 25, 2022 11:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the nation that the European Union should respond to the crises created by Russia by strengthening sanctions and ending trade relations. "Crises created by Russia hurt the whole world, and nobody will be able to stand aside when Russia is provoking chaos in the food and energy markets and in international relations," he said. 


externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok