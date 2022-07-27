Zelensky urges EU to respond to Russia’s blackmail, terror.
July 25, 2022 11:48 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the nation that the European Union should respond to the crises created by Russia by strengthening sanctions and ending trade relations. "Crises created by Russia hurt the whole world, and nobody will be able to stand aside when Russia is provoking chaos in the food and energy markets and in international relations," he said.