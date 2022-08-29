Zelensky: Ukraine will return Russian-occupied areas of Donbas.
August 29, 2022 12:27 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on this year’s National Miner's Day that the Donbas, famous for its mining industry, had been almost destroyed by Russia. “Ukrainian Donetsk has been robbed and humiliated by the Russian occupation,” Zelensky said on Aug. 28. “But Ukraine will return (the region). It will be able to live safely and happily again."
