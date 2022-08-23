Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: Ukraine not ready to sign ceasefire deal with Russia.

August 23, 2022 11:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine did not want to repeat the negative experience of the 2014 Minsk-1 deal and the 2015 Minsk-2 deal. He said that the ceasefire regime could drag on for years, and Ukraine would be left without part of its territories, while Russia could start hostilities again after some time. "At the point where we are, we are not ready for a ceasefire. We explained that there will be no Minsk-3, Minsk-5, or Minsk-7. We will not play these games... Because it is a trap," he said.

