Zelensky: Ukraine in talks with Turkey, UN on grain exports from seaports blocked by Russia.
July 4, 2022 11:06 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint briefing with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson that third parties other than Russia should guarantee the safety of grain exports. Currently, 22 million tons of grain have been blocked in Ukraine due to Russia's naval blockade of the Black Sea ports.