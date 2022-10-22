Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: The world 'can and must stop' Russian terror.

October 22, 2022 7:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 22 that Russia had launched 36 missiles on Ukraine earlier on Oct. 22, and most of them had been shot down. Zelensky also shared a picture of an energy facility on fire, saying it was “an example of how the enemy tries to break us.” “These are vile strikes on , typical tactics of terrorists,” Zelensky said.

