Zelensky: The world 'can and must stop' Russian terror.
October 22, 2022 7:10 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 22 that Russia had launched 36 missiles on Ukraine earlier on Oct. 22, and most of them had been shot down. Zelensky also shared a picture of an energy facility on fire, saying it was “an example of how the enemy tries to break us.” “These are vile strikes on , typical tactics of terrorists,” Zelensky said.
