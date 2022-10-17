Zelensky: West shouldn't be afraid of Russian nuclear blackmail.
September 17, 2022 11:35 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that talks with Russia due to fear of its nuclear arsenal would be the worst result, which would embolden Russia and could lead to World War III. “I can’t even understand how the world’s security and intelligence agencies and powerful minds can let Russia even think about (using nukes),” he said.
