externalZelensky: West shouldn't be afraid of Russian nuclear blackmail.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 17, 2022 11:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that talks with Russia due to fear of its nuclear arsenal would be the worst result, which would embolden Russia and could lead to World War III. “I can’t even understand how the world’s security and intelligence agencies and powerful minds can let Russia even think about (using nukes),” he said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
