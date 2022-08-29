Zelensky: The legend of 'Russia the great country' must be forgotten
August 29, 2022 9:37 pm
In a video address to the 17th Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed out that "when Russia was strong, it was as the Soviet Union, including Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and the Baltic states." That time is over, he said, "we are showing it on the battlefield."
