President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to Ukraine's parliament a bill to ratify the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Domestic Violence, also known as the Istanbul Convention. Ukraine signed the convention in 2011, but failed to ratify it in 2016 after a majority in parliament voted against it. According to the majority, the main issue at the time was the word "gender" in the text, thought to be supportive of same-sex marriage. Some EU members have said ratifying the convention is a precondition for approving Ukraine's candidacy for EU membership.