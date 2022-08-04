Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky, Stoltenberg discuss military aid for Ukraine, grain shipments

This item is part of our running news digest

August 2, 2022 5:43 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a phone call on Aug. 2 to discuss the alliance’s military support to Kyiv. The two also discussed the first shipment of grain from Ukraine's ports since Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24 and the need to fully implement the grain deal sponsored by the UN and Turkey, Stoltenberg said on Twitter. In a statement following the call, President Zelensky said he had informed Stoltenberg about the situation on the battlefield and the need to receive more heavy weapons from NATO members in order to repel Russian attacks. 

