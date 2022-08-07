Zelensky staffer urges German chancellor to supply more modern weapons.
August 7, 2022 2:28 pm
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to supply long-range artillery, multiple rocket launchers, drones, air defense systems, and armored vehicles, Tagesspiegel reported. Scholz has been repeatedly accused of blocking arms supplies to Ukraine.