August 7, 2022 2:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to supply long-range artillery, multiple rocket launchers, drones, air defense systems, and armored vehicles, Tagesspiegel reported. Scholz has been repeatedly accused of blocking arms supplies to Ukraine. 

