Zelensky staffer: Ukraine keeps plans to join NATO.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 29, 2022 8:17 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine already meets NATO standards and maintains its course of Euro-Atlantic integration, Ihor Zhovkva, a deputy head of the President's Office and the head of Ukraine's delegation at NATO's summit in Madrid, said on June 29. He added that NATO membership remains the best security guarantee for Ukraine. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine drop plans to join NATO as a requirement for a peace deal.