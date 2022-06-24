Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky says Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal up for prisoners exchange.

May 21, 2022 12:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised interview that Ukrainian defenders evacuated from Azovstal to Russian-controlled cities must return home as part of a prisoner exchange. According to Zelensky, all civilians, doctors, as well as wounded and severely wounded people left the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. According to Russia's Defense Ministry, a total of 2,439 soldiers from Azovstal have surrendered.

