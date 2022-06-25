In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia wants to destroy every city in the region and "that’s not an exaggeration." "Like Volnovakha, like Mariupol. All of these ruins of once-happy cities, the black traces of fires, the craters from explosions – this is all that Russia can give to its neighbours, to Europe, to the world,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine's ability to hold off Russian forces in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts depends on the supply of Western weapons.