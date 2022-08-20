Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 20, 2022

externalZelensky: Russia may do something ‘especially cruel’ to Ukraine next week.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 21, 2022 12:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his address to the nation on Aug. 20 that the Russian military could take such a step amid Ukraine’s two important annual celebrations, the National Flag Day on Aug. 23 and the Independence Day on Aug.24. “We should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something especially disgusting,” said Zelensky. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok