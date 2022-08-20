Zelensky: Russia may do something ‘especially cruel’ to Ukraine next week.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 21, 2022 12:07 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his address to the nation on Aug. 20 that the Russian military could take such a step amid Ukraine’s two important annual celebrations, the National Flag Day on Aug. 23 and the Independence Day on Aug.24. “We should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something especially disgusting,” said Zelensky.