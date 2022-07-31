Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: 'Strategically, Russia has no chance of winning this war'

July 31, 2022 10:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address said that while Russia is moving its forces from the east to Ukraine's southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Ukraine's Armed Forces "are ready to respond to any new activity of the occupiers." “We need to hold, so that at the tactical level, too, the terrorist state feels that it is losing. We need to hold in the south, in the east, and everywhere else,” Zelensky said.

