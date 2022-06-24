Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalZelensky: 'Russia has forgotten all the lessons of World War II. Or maybe they never studied those lessons.'

This item is part of our running news digest

May 3, 2022 4:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Zelensky made the comment in his nightly address in reference to Russian Foreign Minister Sergiy Lavrov's earlier statements alleging that Hitler had "Jewish blood" and that the "most ardent anti-Semites are Jews themselves." Zelensky said Lavrov's statements are "not accidental" and that "it is no coincidence that Russian occupiers are creating so-called filtration camps on Ukrainian land through which thousands of Ukrainians are passing, where people are killed, tortured and raped." "To do this, one must completely reject the moral and achievements of the victory over Nazism," Zelensky said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok