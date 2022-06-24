President Zelensky made the comment in his nightly address in reference to Russian Foreign Minister Sergiy Lavrov's earlier statements alleging that Hitler had "Jewish blood" and that the "most ardent anti-Semites are Jews themselves." Zelensky said Lavrov's statements are "not accidental" and that "it is no coincidence that Russian occupiers are creating so-called filtration camps on Ukrainian land through which thousands of Ukrainians are passing, where people are killed, tortured and raped." "To do this, one must completely reject the moral and achievements of the victory over Nazism," Zelensky said.