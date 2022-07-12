Zelensky: Russia does not have courage to admit defeat, withdraw from Ukraine
July 12, 2022 11:47 pm
"Russian soldiers, we know this from their intercepted (phone) conversations, are scared of our Armed Forces," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address to the Ukrainian nation on July 12. “They no longer have strategic power, character, or understanding of what they are doing here, on our land. There is not an iota of courage to admit defeat and withdraw troops from the Ukrainian territory.”