Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, July 12, 2022

externalZelensky: Russia does not have courage to admit defeat, withdraw from Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 12, 2022 11:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

"Russian soldiers, we know this from their intercepted (phone) conversations, are scared of our Armed Forces," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address to the Ukrainian nation on July 12. “They no longer have strategic power, character, or understanding of what they are doing here, on our land. There is not an iota of courage to admit defeat and withdraw troops from the Ukrainian territory.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok