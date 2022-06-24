Zelensky praises US for 'unprecedented' support, says US high-rank visit produced tangible results.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 25, 2022 11:52 am
Following the meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, President Volodymyr Zelensky said U.S. assistance strengthens not only Ukraine but “democracy worldwide.” He said the U.S. agreed to provide arms requested by Ukraine. Zelensky and Blinken also discussed further sanctions against Russia.