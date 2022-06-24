Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky praises US for 'unprecedented' support, says US high-rank visit produced tangible results.

April 25, 2022 11:52 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Following the meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, President Volodymyr Zelensky said U.S. assistance strengthens not only Ukraine but “democracy worldwide.” He said the U.S. agreed to provide arms requested by Ukraine. Zelensky and Blinken also discussed further sanctions against Russia.

