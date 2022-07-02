Zelensky: Over 2,600 Ukrainian settlements under Russian occupation
This item is part of our running news digest
July 2, 2022 11:43 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
In a video address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian military has liberated 1,027 settlements so far. He also reported that since Feb. 24, 10 of Ukraine's 24 oblasts have been affected by Russia's hostilities, with hundreds of enterprises destroyed, including dangerous chemical and metallurgical plants.