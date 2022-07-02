Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, July 2, 2022

externalZelensky: Over 2,600 Ukrainian settlements under Russian occupation

This item is part of our running news digest

July 2, 2022 11:43 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In a video address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian military has liberated 1,027 settlements so far. He also reported that since Feb. 24, 10 of Ukraine's 24 oblasts have been affected by Russia's hostilities, with hundreds of enterprises destroyed, including dangerous chemical and metallurgical plants.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok