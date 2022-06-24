Zelensky: 'Only after direct talks between the two presidents can we end this war.'
This item is part of our running news digest
March 9, 2022 11:05 pm
Zelenskiy told Bild TV there had been no direct contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
This item is part of our running news digest
Zelenskiy told Bild TV there had been no direct contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.