externalZelensky: 'Only after direct talks between the two presidents can we end this war.'

March 9, 2022 11:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelenskiy told Bild TV there had been no direct contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

