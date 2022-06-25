Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 20, 2022 10:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. actor visited liberated settlements in Kyiv Oblast before meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 20. Seeing the destruction caused by Russia's war in person was much more striking compared to what he saw on TV, Stiller told Zelensky. The two also discussed the needs of the Ukrainian refugees and the issue of the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

