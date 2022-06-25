Zelensky meets with Hollywood actor, UN Goodwill Envoy Ben Stiller
This item is part of our running news digest
June 20, 2022 10:30 pm
The U.S. actor visited liberated settlements in Kyiv Oblast before meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 20. Seeing the destruction caused by Russia's war in person was much more striking compared to what he saw on TV, Stiller told Zelensky. The two also discussed the needs of the Ukrainian refugees and the issue of the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.