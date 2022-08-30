Zelensky meets US Senators Rob Portman, Amy Klobuchar in Kyiv.
August 30, 2022 11:09 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had discussed military developments with the senators. Zelensky urged the U.S. to increase military aid for Ukraine and step up its sanctions against Russia.
