Zelensky: Kremenchuk strike 'one of the most daring terrorist acts in European history.'
June 28, 2022 12:47 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that a strike on a mall in the city of Kremenchuk was deliberate and is “one of the most daring terrorist acts in European history.” “Peaceful city, ordinary shopping center, women inside, children, ordinary civilians. This is not a mistaken hit of missiles. This is a planned Russian strike at this shopping center," Zelensky said.