Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalZelensky in his WWII victory day speech: 'We won then. We will win now.'

This item is part of our running news digest

May 9, 2022 10:43 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his address on the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, said Ukraine is fighting for a new victory in the war with Russia. "We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II, which killed more than eight million Ukrainians," said Zelensky. "Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. And someone won't have any," he added.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok