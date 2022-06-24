Zelensky in his WWII victory day speech: 'We won then. We will win now.'
This item is part of our running news digest
May 9, 2022 10:43 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his address on the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, said Ukraine is fighting for a new victory in the war with Russia. "We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II, which killed more than eight million Ukrainians," said Zelensky. "Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. And someone won't have any," he added.