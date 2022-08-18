Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 18, 2022

externalZelensky, Guterres discuss grain deal, Russia’s ‘nuclear blackmail’ as they meet in Lviv

This item is part of our running news digest

August 18, 2022 5:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Following his meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Lviv on Aug. 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that they agreed to continue the coordination of the grain deal — the UN-backed agreements Ukraine and Russia signed to resume exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. The two also discussed the forced deportation of Ukrainians, the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and medics from Russian captivity, as well as Russia’s “nuclear blackmail”  regarding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in occupied Enerhodar. Zelensky, Guterres, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to have a tripartite meeting later today.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok