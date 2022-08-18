Following his meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Lviv on Aug. 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that they agreed to continue the coordination of the grain deal — the UN-backed agreements Ukraine and Russia signed to resume exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. The two also discussed the forced deportation of Ukrainians, the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and medics from Russian captivity, as well as Russia’s “nuclear blackmail” regarding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in occupied Enerhodar. Zelensky, Guterres, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to have a tripartite meeting later today.