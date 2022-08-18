Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky, Guterres agree on terms of possible IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 19, 2022 12:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Lviv. Guterres said that the UN has sufficient resources to support a mission by the International Atomic Energy Agency to the plant if Russia and Ukraine agree to it. Russia seized control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in March and is using the site as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.


 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

