Zelensky, Guterres agree on terms of possible IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
August 19, 2022 12:34 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Lviv. Guterres said that the UN has sufficient resources to support a mission by the International Atomic Energy Agency to the plant if Russia and Ukraine agree to it. Russia seized control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in March and is using the site as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.