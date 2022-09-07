Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: 'Good news' awaiting in Kharkiv Oblast amid reports of counteroffensive in the region.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 8, 2022 12:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In his daily evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 7 that it's not the right time yet to name the settlements that Ukrainian troops recently liberated in Kharkiv Oblast. He added, however, that "every citizen feels proud of our warriors." 

