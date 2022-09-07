Yevhen Netuzhylov, head of the Chernihiv Oblast branch of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), was replaced by Oleksiy Lyakh. In Kherson Oblast, most of which remains under occupation, Artem Borysevych was appointed to replace Serhiy Kryvoruchko. Kryvoruchko was fired in March for his failure to protect the region from Russian troops at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February.