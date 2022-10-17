Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 9, 2022 11:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address that 70 people, including 14 children, were injured. Since Oct. 3, Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia have killed at least 43 people, he added. Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhia after claiming to have annexed the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

