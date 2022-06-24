Zelensky calls Russians 'stinking bastards' after airstrike kills 3-month-old in Odesa.
April 23, 2022 9:04 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky didn't hold back during his press conference held hours after Russian airstrikes killed six and injured 18 people in Odesa. "It's simply horror," he said. "During these (Easter) days, so they just don't care," said the president. However, he added that Ukraine must continue peace talks to prevent children from dying because of Russian airstrikes.