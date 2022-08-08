Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky calls on West to ban Russian travelers if Russia annexes more Ukrainian territory.

August 8, 2022 11:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Washington Post that closing the borders for Russian travelers is "the most important sanction." “Don’t you want this isolation?” Zelensky said, addressing the Russians. “You’re telling the whole world that it must live by your rules. Then go and live there. This is the only way to influence Putin.” 

